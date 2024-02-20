Stokes Family Office LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $241.63 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.