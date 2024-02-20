BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

