Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

ROK stock opened at $277.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

