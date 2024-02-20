NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,280.52 or 1.00028774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00167902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006798 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

