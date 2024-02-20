V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

