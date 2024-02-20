V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
