Polymath Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and approximately $5,512.15 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00134580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17702876 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,997.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.