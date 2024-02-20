Rathbones Group PLC Buys 30,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

