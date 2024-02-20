V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

