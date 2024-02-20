V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $926.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $868.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

