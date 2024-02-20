Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

