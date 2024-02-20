V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $217.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.63 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.