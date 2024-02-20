Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 622,665 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 622,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALY

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.