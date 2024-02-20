Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 622,665 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 622,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Bally’s stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on BALY
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.