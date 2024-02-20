Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,568 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

