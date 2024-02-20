Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.42% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.