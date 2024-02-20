Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

