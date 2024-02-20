Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 216,497 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,497 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

