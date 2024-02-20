Rathbones Group PLC Has $37.21 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $115,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $329.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.