Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after buying an additional 570,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,368 shares of company stock worth $27,790,272. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

