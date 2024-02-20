Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $387,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,087,409 shares in the company, valued at $37,928,825.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,810 shares of company stock worth $942,167.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.59%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

