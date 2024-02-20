Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $140,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

