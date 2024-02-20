Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 37,900 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 240,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $4,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.68. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.