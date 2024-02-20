Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $135.29.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

