Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

