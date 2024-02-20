Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 30,300 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.