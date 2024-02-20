Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.