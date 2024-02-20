The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 93.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Clorox by 10.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

