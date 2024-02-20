Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

