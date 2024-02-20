Bison Wealth LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

