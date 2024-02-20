PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 362,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 558.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

