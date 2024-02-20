PAX Financial Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,765 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CION opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.