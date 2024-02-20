PAX Financial Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,765 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CION Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CION opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31.
CION Investment Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.