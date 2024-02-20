PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $318.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

