Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Raised by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

