PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,533,000 after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

