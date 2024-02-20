3,742 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

ICUI opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.