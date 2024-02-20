PAX Financial Group LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

