PAX Financial Group LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,961,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 535,544 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

