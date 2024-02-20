PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

