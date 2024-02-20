Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

