Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 28.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

