CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,186 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.14% of PAR Technology worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PAR Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

