Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,802 shares of company stock worth $604,213. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

