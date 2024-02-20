Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.77 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $9.77 million and $203.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00115403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00314859 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $304.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

