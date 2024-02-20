Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33.

Insider Activity at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,828.51). 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

