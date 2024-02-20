Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,809.50 ($22.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.79, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antofagasta

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.88 ($20.04).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.