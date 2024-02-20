BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Plans $0.72 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,331.50 ($29.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,803 ($35.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,496.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,392.86.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,325 ($29.27).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

