M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
M&F Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
