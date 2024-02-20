Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cabot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

