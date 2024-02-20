The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HVTA opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Heavitree Brewery has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 0.49.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

