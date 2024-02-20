North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 68.50 Per Share

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.86) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,790 ($47.72) on Tuesday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 12-month low of GBX 3,380 ($42.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,040 ($50.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,823.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,701.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In related news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($46.69) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,681.94). 43.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

